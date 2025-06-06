Starlink Cleared for India Launch: A Major Milestone for Musk

Elon Musk's Starlink has cleared a significant hurdle to entering India's market, securing a licence from the telecoms ministry for commercial operations, two sources confirmed to Reuters. This approval is especially crucial for Musk, given his current discord with President Donald Trump, which could jeopardize $22 billion in SpaceX contracts with the U.S. government.

Starlink becomes the third entity to win a licence from India's Department of Telecommunications, following approvals for Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio. Both Starlink and the department have yet to comment on the development, as sources maintain anonymity due to the topic's sensitive nature.

Despite securing this licence, Starlink still requires a permit from India's space regulator and must complete a series of rigorous tests to demonstrate compliance with security regulations. Meanwhile, a new partnership between Indian telecom providers Jio and Bharti Airtel will see Starlink equipment stocked in retail, though intense competition for broadband services persists.