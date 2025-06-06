Left Menu

Starlink Cleared for India Launch: A Major Milestone for Musk

Elon Musk's Starlink receives a licence to operate in India, overcoming a significant barrier. The company still needs other licences, including a spectrum allocation. Competing with Jio and Bharti Airtel, Starlink hopes to tap into a lucrative satellite broadband market, valued at $1.9 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:16 IST
Starlink Cleared for India Launch: A Major Milestone for Musk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's Starlink has cleared a significant hurdle to entering India's market, securing a licence from the telecoms ministry for commercial operations, two sources confirmed to Reuters. This approval is especially crucial for Musk, given his current discord with President Donald Trump, which could jeopardize $22 billion in SpaceX contracts with the U.S. government.

Starlink becomes the third entity to win a licence from India's Department of Telecommunications, following approvals for Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio. Both Starlink and the department have yet to comment on the development, as sources maintain anonymity due to the topic's sensitive nature.

Despite securing this licence, Starlink still requires a permit from India's space regulator and must complete a series of rigorous tests to demonstrate compliance with security regulations. Meanwhile, a new partnership between Indian telecom providers Jio and Bharti Airtel will see Starlink equipment stocked in retail, though intense competition for broadband services persists.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025