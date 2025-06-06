Legal Clash: OpenAI vs. The New York Times Over Copyright and Privacy
OpenAI is challenging a court order in a copyright case initiated by The New York Times, which requires OpenAI to indefinitely keep ChatGPT output data. OpenAI argues this order conflicts with its user privacy promises. This legal battle stems from allegations of infringing The New York Times' copyrighted material.
The legal dispute began after The Times demanded that OpenAI maintain all output log data, which was approved by a court last month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated on social media platform X that the order threatens user privacy, which he asserted is an essential principle.
The New York Times declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings. The dispute arises from the newspaper's accusations that OpenAI and Microsoft used a large amount of its articles without permission to train their language model, leading to copyright infringement claims.
