Legal Clash: OpenAI vs. The New York Times Over Copyright and Privacy

OpenAI is contesting a court mandate in a copyright lawsuit filed by The New York Times that obliges it to preserve ChatGPT output data indefinitely. The order allegedly conflicts with OpenAI's privacy commitments to its users.

The legal dispute began after The Times demanded that OpenAI maintain all output log data, which was approved by a court last month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated on social media platform X that the order threatens user privacy, which he asserted is an essential principle.

The New York Times declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings. The dispute arises from the newspaper's accusations that OpenAI and Microsoft used a large amount of its articles without permission to train their language model, leading to copyright infringement claims.

