Security Concerns Cloud UAE's AI Campus Deal With the U.S.
A planned U.S.-linked AI campus in the UAE is stalled due to security concerns over exporting advanced technology. Despite strides during Trump's visit, apprehensions about UAE-China ties persist, delaying agreements. Ongoing negotiations face hurdles related to technology control and geopolitical alignments.
A massive international deal to build a landmark artificial intelligence campus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with U.S. technology faces major delays. According to Reuters, security concerns are preventing the multi-billion dollar project from progressing as planned, with both sides yet to agree on key conditions.
Announced during former President Donald Trump's visit to Abu Dhabi, the ambitious plan involves tech giants like Nvidia, OpenAI, and Cisco collaborating with Emirati firm G42. While the project is aimed at strengthening U.S. technological influence in the Gulf, concerns over the UAE's close relations with China present a significant roadblock.
The proposed AI campus, known as Stargate UAE, is being scrutinized for its potential risks, including technology leakage to adversaries. Negotiations have stalled as the U.S. pushes for stricter security measures, while the UAE's existing ties with Chinese tech firms add layers of complexity to the unfolding scenario.
