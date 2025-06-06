Left Menu

Tech Titans' Tussle: Trump and Musk's Public Feud Escalates

A deepening rift between U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has erupted over a tax-cut bill, threatening their former alliance. Trump's administration considers severing ties with Musk, while Musk's public criticisms endanger the legislation's passage. This conflict raises stakes for both political and technological spheres.

In a developing feud between two of the nation's most prominent figures, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, a longstanding alliance appears to be unraveling. A White House official confirmed lack of planned communications between Trump and Musk amid tensions over a new tax-cut bill.

The fallout follows Musk's vocal opposition to the Republican-backed legislation, which he claims would burden the national debt and politically harm the republicans. Despite their previous camaraderie, Trump publicly criticized Musk, igniting further discord.

As Musk's criticisms gain traction, repercussions of the feud extend to both political and business realms. Potential withdrawal of Musk's support could impact upcoming elections, while Tesla's stock experiences volatility amid the turmoil.

