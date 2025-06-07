H.M. Electro Mech Limited Reports Profit Growth Amid Diversification

New Delhi [India], June 7: H.M. Electro Mech Limited announced a net profit of Rs. 8.35 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, a 4.25% increase compared to Rs. 8.01 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations climbed 3.96% Y-o-Y to Rs. 121.67 crore.

H.M. Electro Mech Limited specializes in turnkey projects involving the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of pumping machineries. It has diversified its offerings to include electrification projects with Indian Railways, nationalized banks, and municipal corporations, in addition to EPC projects.

The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and holds Class 'AA' status for EPC contracts. It is authorized by the Government of Gujarat's Energy and Petrochemicals Department to perform electrical installation works across Gujarat.