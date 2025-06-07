Left Menu

H.M. Electro Mech Limited Reports Profit Growth Amid Diversification

H.M. Electro Mech Limited, a company primarily involved in turnkey projects for pumping machineries, reported a net profit of Rs. 8.35 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This marks a 4.25% increase from the previous year. The company has expanded into electrification and EPC projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:00 IST
H.M. Electro Mech Limited Reports Profit Growth Amid Diversification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 7: H.M. Electro Mech Limited announced a net profit of Rs. 8.35 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, a 4.25% increase compared to Rs. 8.01 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations climbed 3.96% Y-o-Y to Rs. 121.67 crore.

H.M. Electro Mech Limited specializes in turnkey projects involving the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of pumping machineries. It has diversified its offerings to include electrification projects with Indian Railways, nationalized banks, and municipal corporations, in addition to EPC projects.

The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and holds Class 'AA' status for EPC contracts. It is authorized by the Government of Gujarat's Energy and Petrochemicals Department to perform electrical installation works across Gujarat.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025