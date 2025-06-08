Left Menu

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

A clash between Elon Musk and Donald Trump threatens around $22 billion worth of SpaceX government contracts. Meanwhile, Japanese company ispace's moon lander crashed, marking another lunar mission failure. NASA is considering crew status for Boeing's Starliner, projecting its next flight by early 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:27 IST
A clash between tech mogul Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump is jeopardizing roughly $22 billion in SpaceX governmental agreements, raising concerns over alterations to U.S. space operations. The discord, stemming from Musk's critique of Trump's fiscal policies, spiraled publicly, threatening contracts crucial to Musk's firm.

In other space news, Japan's ispace once again fell short of its lunar landing aspirations. The company's lander likely crash-landed on the moon during a recent attempt, marking a setback following its earlier failed mission. The company faces challenges in positioning itself among successful lunar landing enterprises.

Meanwhile, NASA is deliberating over Boeing's next Starliner spacecraft mission. While the agency anticipates the spacecraft might take flight around early 2026, issues with its propulsion system have caused significant delays, leaving its potential to carry crew members uncertain as evaluations continue.

