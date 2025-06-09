Roomstory.ai Secures Funding to Revolutionize Design with AI
Roomstory.ai, an AI design and sourcing platform, raised Rs 3 crore in pre-seed funding led by Rukam Sitara Fund. This investment will aid in enhancing AI capabilities, launching digital platforms, and expanding the user base. Notable participants include Akash Anand and Wolfpack Labs.
In a significant development for the digital design industry, Roomstory.ai, an AI-powered design and sourcing platform, has successfully raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by the Rukam Sitara Fund.
According to a statement from the Gurugram-based company, the capital will be utilized to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, as well as to launch both a website and a mobile application aimed at expanding its user base.
This funding round also drew notable participation from Akash Anand, founder of Bella Vita Organic, and Wolfpack Labs, underscoring the growing interest and investment in AI-driven design solutions.
