Left Menu

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Dangerous Car Stunts on Expressways

A video showing a man performing dangerous stunts from a moving Thar on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway has brought attention to the issue of vehicle-related antics on roads. The footage, posted by an X user seeking police action, prompted authorities to vow enforcement. Past similar incidents have led to vehicle seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:40 IST
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Dangerous Car Stunts on Expressways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gurugram are responding to a disturbing video showing a man hanging out of a Thar's window while it was driven on the Dwarka Expressway. The daring stunt, recorded and shared by an X user, highlights ongoing reckless behaviors on public roads, sparking calls for strict enforcement.

The Gurugram police, tagged in the video by a concerned user alongside Delhi police, are taking the matter seriously. The user emphasized the danger such stunts pose not only to those involved but to all road users, demanding swift action to deter future incidents.

This event isn't isolated, marking a pattern for Gurugram, where similar acts have led to previous vehicle seizures and penalties. In a related instance, Haryana DGP O P Singh's remarks on Thar and bullet riders stirred controversy, resulting in legal complaints for perceived branding of criminal behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

The Special Ks Make a Triumphant Return

 Global
2
Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

 Global
3
Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

Tragic Demise at School Marathon: A Cry for Safety Reforms

 India
4
OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

OPEC+ Navigates Oil Output Amid Global Crises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026