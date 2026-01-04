Gurugram Police Crack Down on Dangerous Car Stunts on Expressways

Authorities in Gurugram are responding to a disturbing video showing a man hanging out of a Thar's window while it was driven on the Dwarka Expressway. The daring stunt, recorded and shared by an X user, highlights ongoing reckless behaviors on public roads, sparking calls for strict enforcement.

The Gurugram police, tagged in the video by a concerned user alongside Delhi police, are taking the matter seriously. The user emphasized the danger such stunts pose not only to those involved but to all road users, demanding swift action to deter future incidents.

This event isn't isolated, marking a pattern for Gurugram, where similar acts have led to previous vehicle seizures and penalties. In a related instance, Haryana DGP O P Singh's remarks on Thar and bullet riders stirred controversy, resulting in legal complaints for perceived branding of criminal behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)