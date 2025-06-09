Left Menu

Wipro Expands Presence in Middle East with New Riyadh HQ

Wipro has relocated its Middle East headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh and appointed Mohamed Mousa as Managing Director. Additionally, Wipro has signed an MoU with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University to establish a Center of Excellence in Riyadh for advanced technology training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro, a prominent IT company, has announced a strategic relocation of its Middle East headquarters from Al Khobar to the capital city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move is part of an effort to bolster its operations in the region.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has also named Mohamed Mousa as the Managing Director for the Middle East. Operating out of the newly established headquarters, Mousa is set to lead Wipro's expansion in the region, which already includes a significant presence with offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

Moreover, Wipro has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University to create a Center of Excellence in Riyadh. This initiative is designed to nurture local talent through comprehensive training programs, hands-on experience, and access to Wipro's extensive resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

