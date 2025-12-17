Political Tempest: Congress' Fierce Protest Outside BJP Headquarters
Congress leaders and workers from Jharkhand staged a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters, alleging misuse of the Enforcement Directorate against key Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. This protest followed a Delhi court's decision not to take cognisance of the agency's charges in the National Herald case.
In an intense political showdown, Congress leaders in Jharkhand staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters, accusing the central government of wielding the Enforcement Directorate as a political weapon.
The demonstration came a day after a Delhi court declined to entertain money laundering charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi alongside other Congress figures in the National Herald case.
BJP leaders condemned the protest as misleading, criticizing the local police for allowing the demonstration to reach their office gates, and calling for an inquiry into the matter.
