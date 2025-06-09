UK's AI Leap: Building the Future with Nvidia

Britain is currently lacking the necessary computing infrastructure to fully leverage its cutting-edge artificial intelligence research, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Speaking at London Tech Week, Huang emphasized the UK's leading AI ecosystem, which suffers from insufficient domestic computing resources.

As part of a new initiative, the UK has partnered with Nvidia to establish an AI testing environment. This includes a framework for financial firms to experiment with AI tools under controlled conditions, as announced by the Financial Conduct Authority. The program, open to all financial services companies, aims to support early-stage AI innovation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has committed to strengthening Britain's computing capabilities, with plans for a 20-fold increase and a significant investment. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves places this as a top government priority. Simultaneously, Israeli firm Liquidity Group is set to invest 1.5 billion pounds in London for its European headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)