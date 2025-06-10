BAE Systems Partners with Hanwha for Cutting-Edge Satellite Development

On Tuesday, BAE Systems declared a new strategic collaboration with South Korean firm Hanwha Systems, aimed at developing an advanced multi-sensor satellite system. This agreement takes the form of a memorandum of understanding, signaling a significant step forward for both companies.

Rachael Hoyle, BAE Systems' space director within their Digital Intelligence division, highlighted the synergy between BAE's established capabilities in the space sector and Hanwha Systems' advanced technology in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites. Hoyle described the partnership as an 'exciting opportunity' to enhance their offerings in satellite technology.

By uniting the strengths of both organizations, the initiative not only seeks innovation in satellite technologies but also aims to solidify a leading position in the industry. This cooperation promises to introduce new advancements that could potentially redefine satellite system capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)