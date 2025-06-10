Incture Unveils New Digital Product & Technology Center in Kolkata

Incture, a forefront player in digital and AI solutions tailored for SAP clientele, has inaugurated its Trinoyon Digital Product & Technology Center in Kolkata on June 06, 2025. This new establishment is the company's sixth center in India and its second in Eastern India, underlining its dedication to regional advancement and technological progression.

Strategically nestled in the City's tech hub, the state-of-the-art center is set to operate as a major satellite facility, boosting Incture's influence across Eastern Indian cities. The facility aims to encompass over 300 employees within three years, concentrated on the development of the Cherrywork Suite of products. It also aspires to function as a critical SAP implementation hub for enterprises worldwide.

The inauguration was graced by notable figures such as Himanshu Verma, Chairman of Incture, and Debashis Sen, among others, emphasizing the significance of this expansion venture. In his address, Incture's Founder & CEO, Sachin Verma, emphasized Kolkata's vivid creative energy and talent pool as key drivers for the brand's ambitious growth and innovation trajectory. Incture extended gratitude to the West Bengal Government and STPI for their collaborative support in realizing this milestone.