Indian Astronaut's Journey Delayed: Falcon-9 Repairs Halt Axiom-4 Mission
The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been delayed due to a leak in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. Engineers need additional time to repair the liquid oxygen leak detected during post-static fire inspections, postponing the mission's launch.
The highly anticipated Axiom-4 mission, poised to transport Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three colleagues to the International Space Station, faces a setback. A leak detected in SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket has prompted engineers to delay the mission.
In a recent announcement, SpaceX clarified that it would be pausing the Falcon-9 launch intended for the Axiom-4 mission. This pause is necessitated by a liquid oxygen leak identified during meticulous post-static fire booster inspections.
SpaceX conveyed through a post on X that the launch will be rescheduled once the repairs are complete and pending approval of the launch range. A new date will be shared following successful repairs.
