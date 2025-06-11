Left Menu

Elon Musk's Ambitious Robotaxi Launch Sparks Anticipation and Concerns in Austin

Elon Musk announces Tesla's tentative plan to start robotaxi service in Austin on June 22, though safety concerns could delay it. The rollout signifies Tesla's efforts toward fully autonomous taxis. Initially, the taxis will be monitored and geofenced, with plans to expand rapidly to other cities.

Tesla
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk has announced a tentative plan for Tesla to launch its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, on June 22. However, the launch date remains flexible as the company prioritizes safety.

Investors, analysts, and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this development, which is a significant step toward Tesla's vision of fully autonomous taxis. Initially, the taxis will be remotely monitored and restricted to certain safer areas, with plans for rapid expansion to other cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Tesla, facing challenges from competitors and internal politics, finds itself under pressure to deliver on this promise. The introduction of robotaxis comes amidst rising competition in the EV market, retooling of the Model Y, and geopolitical tensions following Musk's political disagreements with former President Trump. Analysts warn that any safety issues might draw federal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

