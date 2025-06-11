NVIDIA Sparks Europe's AI Revolution

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has declared that Europe is now fully recognizing the significance of AI data factories, marking the region's accelerated development in this cutting-edge sector.

The company is establishing AI technology centers in seven European countries and foresees the construction of 20 new AI gigafactories, highlighting a dramatic expansion in AI infrastructure.

In collaboration with partners like Mistral and Perplexity, NVIDIA is set to build the world's first industrial AI cloud in Europe, aiming to elevate regional models and boost AI computing capacity tenfold within the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)