Left Menu

NVIDIA Sparks Europe's AI Revolution

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang announced major AI advancements in Europe, including new AI technology centers in seven countries and the construction of 20 AI gigafactories. Europe's AI computing power is expected to increase tenfold in two years, with NVIDIA collaborating on a significant AI cloud project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:17 IST
NVIDIA Sparks Europe's AI Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has declared that Europe is now fully recognizing the significance of AI data factories, marking the region's accelerated development in this cutting-edge sector.

The company is establishing AI technology centers in seven European countries and foresees the construction of 20 new AI gigafactories, highlighting a dramatic expansion in AI infrastructure.

In collaboration with partners like Mistral and Perplexity, NVIDIA is set to build the world's first industrial AI cloud in Europe, aiming to elevate regional models and boost AI computing capacity tenfold within the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025