NVIDIA Sparks Europe's AI Revolution
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang announced major AI advancements in Europe, including new AI technology centers in seven countries and the construction of 20 AI gigafactories. Europe's AI computing power is expected to increase tenfold in two years, with NVIDIA collaborating on a significant AI cloud project.
NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has declared that Europe is now fully recognizing the significance of AI data factories, marking the region's accelerated development in this cutting-edge sector.
The company is establishing AI technology centers in seven European countries and foresees the construction of 20 new AI gigafactories, highlighting a dramatic expansion in AI infrastructure.
In collaboration with partners like Mistral and Perplexity, NVIDIA is set to build the world's first industrial AI cloud in Europe, aiming to elevate regional models and boost AI computing capacity tenfold within the next two years.
