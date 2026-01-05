Empowering Indian Women: Nimaya and IndiaAI's AI Revolution

Nimaya collaborates with IndiaAI to bridge the digital divide for women in underserved communities by introducing the 'GenAI Ready Naari program.'

The program is designed to provide immersive AI education, focusing on practical applications and mentorship, allowing women to develop skills for future careers.

This initiative aligns with the mission of Digital India, promoting inclusivity and making AI education accessible to all, especially those from underrepresented groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)