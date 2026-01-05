Empowering Indian Women: Nimaya and IndiaAI's AI Revolution
Nimaya and IndiaAI have partnered to educate women from underserved communities in AI. Through the 'GenAI Ready Naari program,' they aim to equip women with skills for future work, blending real-world application with mentorship. The initiative emphasizes inclusivity and access to AI education across India.
Nimaya collaborates with IndiaAI to bridge the digital divide for women in underserved communities by introducing the 'GenAI Ready Naari program.'
The program is designed to provide immersive AI education, focusing on practical applications and mentorship, allowing women to develop skills for future careers.
This initiative aligns with the mission of Digital India, promoting inclusivity and making AI education accessible to all, especially those from underrepresented groups.
