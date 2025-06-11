Bharti Airtel's AI-Powered System Blocks 1.80 Lakh Malicious Links

In a significant step towards enhancing digital security, telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the success of its advanced fraud detection system. This cutting-edge technology has blocked over 1.80 lakh malicious links in 25 days, safeguarding 3 million users.

Activated automatically for Airtel's mobile and broadband customers, this AI-powered system scans and filters suspicious links across various platforms, including SMS, WhatsApp, and email. By analyzing over a billion URLs daily, it blocks harmful sites within 100 milliseconds.

With the initiative now live in Tamil Nadu, Airtel CEO for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Tarun Virmani, emphasized the importance of robust digital security. He noted the system's effectiveness in protecting users in a state recognized for its digital advancement. The service, free for all Airtel users, operates seamlessly without needing installation.

