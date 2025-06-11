Left Menu

Bharti Airtel's AI-Powered System Blocks 1.80 Lakh Malicious Links

Bharti Airtel's new AI-driven fraud detection system has blocked over 1.80 lakh malicious links, protecting 3 million users in just 25 days. The system, automatically enabled for Airtel customers, quickly filters and blocks harmful URLs, improving digital safety amid rising online frauds across Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant step towards enhancing digital security, telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the success of its advanced fraud detection system. This cutting-edge technology has blocked over 1.80 lakh malicious links in 25 days, safeguarding 3 million users.

Activated automatically for Airtel's mobile and broadband customers, this AI-powered system scans and filters suspicious links across various platforms, including SMS, WhatsApp, and email. By analyzing over a billion URLs daily, it blocks harmful sites within 100 milliseconds.

With the initiative now live in Tamil Nadu, Airtel CEO for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Tarun Virmani, emphasized the importance of robust digital security. He noted the system's effectiveness in protecting users in a state recognized for its digital advancement. The service, free for all Airtel users, operates seamlessly without needing installation.

