Google's Strategic Buyout Offers Amid Cost-Cutting Measures
Google has initiated buyout offers to staff in its search, advertising, research, and engineering units as part of a cost-cutting strategy. This follows the company's earlier workforce reductions. The initiative includes a voluntary exit program and hybrid work schedule adjustments for remote employees living near offices.
In a significant move to cut costs, Google has extended buyout offers to employees across several of its divisions, including search, advertising, research, and engineering. The Wall Street Journal confirmed this development through various reports.
Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini stated that earlier in the year, a voluntary exit program with severance was introduced for U.S.-based employees, and more teams are now offering similar programs to align with future objectives.
The company had previously announced significant layoffs, reducing its workforce by 12,000 employees as the post-COVID economic boost began to taper off. Google is also adjusting its remote work policy, encouraging remote employees living near offices to embrace a hybrid work schedule.