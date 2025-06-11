Stock Markets Soar on Cooling Inflation Report
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened near record highs following a positive inflation report, alleviating worries about tariff-related price increases and boosting hopes for interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones also showed a slight increase at the open.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq greeted investors with near-record opening levels. A surprisingly mild inflation report helped ease fears about tariffs driving up prices, leading to boosted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest gain, rising 16.0 points, or 0.04%, to start at 42,882.86. The S&P 500 experienced a 10.6-point rise, or 0.18%, reaching 6,049.38 at the opening.
The Nasdaq Composite saw a more pronounced performance with a 64.4-point increase, or 0.33%, opening at 19,779.355, reflecting a strong investor sentiment following the inflation news.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Faces Inflation Surge Amid Tension in International Trade
IMF Report: Mongolia’s Economy Gains Most When Government Invests in Infrastructure
Dairy Boom Adds $4.5B to NZ Economy as Farmers Reap Record 2024/25 Milk Prices
Hong Kong Welcomes Jia Jia and De De: Giant Pandas' Arrival Sparks 'Panda Economy'
We were happy when India overtook UK as it had ruled over us; now there is pressure as to when we will be no 3 economy: PM.