Left Menu

Stock Markets Soar on Cooling Inflation Report

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened near record highs following a positive inflation report, alleviating worries about tariff-related price increases and boosting hopes for interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones also showed a slight increase at the open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:04 IST
Stock Markets Soar on Cooling Inflation Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq greeted investors with near-record opening levels. A surprisingly mild inflation report helped ease fears about tariffs driving up prices, leading to boosted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest gain, rising 16.0 points, or 0.04%, to start at 42,882.86. The S&P 500 experienced a 10.6-point rise, or 0.18%, reaching 6,049.38 at the opening.

The Nasdaq Composite saw a more pronounced performance with a 64.4-point increase, or 0.33%, opening at 19,779.355, reflecting a strong investor sentiment following the inflation news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025