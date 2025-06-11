Stock Markets Soar on Cooling Inflation Report

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq greeted investors with near-record opening levels. A surprisingly mild inflation report helped ease fears about tariffs driving up prices, leading to boosted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a modest gain, rising 16.0 points, or 0.04%, to start at 42,882.86. The S&P 500 experienced a 10.6-point rise, or 0.18%, reaching 6,049.38 at the opening.

The Nasdaq Composite saw a more pronounced performance with a 64.4-point increase, or 0.33%, opening at 19,779.355, reflecting a strong investor sentiment following the inflation news.

(With inputs from agencies.)