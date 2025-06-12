InCorp Advisory Launches Pioneering Cybersecurity Compliance Tool

InCorp Advisory has unveiled India's pioneering portal for Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework compliance, getcscrf.com. Aimed at SEBI-regulated entities, this digital tool simplifies cybersecurity compliance by offering instant assessment and actionable guidance.

With stringent requirements looming by June 30, 2025, the portal serves a critical role for market intermediaries, providing resources to smoothly navigate the compliance process. It includes a detailed video centre that assists users from determining applicability to resolving complex compliance issues.

Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp India, emphasized that cybersecurity is now a boardroom concern, highlighting the company's dedication to simplifying compliance with the CSCRF. InCorp offers end-to-end cybersecurity support, reinforcing its stance as a key ally for India's financial sector in a digital-first environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)