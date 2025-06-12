Left Menu

InCorp Advisory Launches Pioneering Cybersecurity Compliance Tool

InCorp Advisory introduced India's first Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework Applicability Portal, getcscrf.com, to aid SEBI-regulated entities in assessing compliance requirements. The portal, launching ahead of SEBI's 2025 deadline, offers resources for compliance, reflecting InCorp's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity governance within India's financial services sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:35 IST
InCorp Advisory Launches Pioneering Cybersecurity Compliance Tool
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

InCorp Advisory has unveiled India's pioneering portal for Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework compliance, getcscrf.com. Aimed at SEBI-regulated entities, this digital tool simplifies cybersecurity compliance by offering instant assessment and actionable guidance.

With stringent requirements looming by June 30, 2025, the portal serves a critical role for market intermediaries, providing resources to smoothly navigate the compliance process. It includes a detailed video centre that assists users from determining applicability to resolving complex compliance issues.

Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp India, emphasized that cybersecurity is now a boardroom concern, highlighting the company's dedication to simplifying compliance with the CSCRF. InCorp offers end-to-end cybersecurity support, reinforcing its stance as a key ally for India's financial sector in a digital-first environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025