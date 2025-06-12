Left Menu

Stocks Surge with AI Optimism Amid Global Tensions

U.S. stocks rose as Oracle's upbeat AI-fueled forecast lifted investor sentiment, countering Middle East tensions and Boeing's losses after a crash. Oracle's shares surged by 14%, boosting the tech sector. Despite geopolitical concerns, improving economic data increased chances for a Federal Reserve rate cut, calming recession worries.

Updated: 12-06-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, buoyed by Oracle's strong AI-driven forecast, which countered concerns over Middle East tensions and Boeing's stock decline following a crash. Oracle's shares surged 14% after announcing a brighter annual revenue growth outlook, fueling optimism in the tech sector.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, including U.S. personnel movements in the Middle East and upcoming nuclear talks with Iran, investors were heartened by economic indicators suggesting a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Reports of slightly weaker producer prices and initial jobless claims further eased recession fears, as the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all posted gains. The market anticipates trade agreements from President Trump, with seven of the eleven S&P 500 sectors rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

