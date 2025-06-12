Stocks Surge with AI Optimism Amid Global Tensions

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, buoyed by Oracle's strong AI-driven forecast, which countered concerns over Middle East tensions and Boeing's stock decline following a crash. Oracle's shares surged 14% after announcing a brighter annual revenue growth outlook, fueling optimism in the tech sector.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, including U.S. personnel movements in the Middle East and upcoming nuclear talks with Iran, investors were heartened by economic indicators suggesting a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Reports of slightly weaker producer prices and initial jobless claims further eased recession fears, as the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all posted gains. The market anticipates trade agreements from President Trump, with seven of the eleven S&P 500 sectors rising.

