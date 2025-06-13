Left Menu

New Frontiers: Seabed Mineral Leasing in American Samoa's Waters

The U.S. Interior Department has initiated a step to explore seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa. A request for information marks the first potential mineral lease sale in federal waters in over 30 years, launching a 30-day public comment period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Interior Department announced it will seek information and public interest regarding potential seabed mineral leasing off the coast of American Samoa. This initiative marks a significant step toward resource exploration in the region.

This request is the first indication of interest in conducting mineral lease sales in U.S. federal waters for more than three decades. Interested parties are encouraged to participate in the 30-day public comment period.

The Interior Department's move represents the beginning of what could be a landmark development in the realm of federal oceanic resource management, potentially paving the way for future explorations and economic opportunities.

