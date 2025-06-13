China Warns Nationals Amid Intensifying Middle East Tensions
China has issued warnings to its citizens in Israel and Iran concerning security threats, advising them to enhance security precautions. The advisories come as Israel launches operations against Iran's nuclear facilities and military capabilities, heightening regional tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST
- Country:
- China
China has issued advisories to its citizens residing in Israel and Iran citing the 'complex and severe' security situation in both countries.
The Chinese embassy in Israel has urged its nationals to bolster their security measures and avoid unnecessary outings, particularly near military and sensitive areas, due to potential missile and drone threats.
Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Iran called for heightened vigilance, advising citizens to steer clear of sensitive sites and crowded locations as regional tensions escalate following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear and military facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
