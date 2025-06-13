China Warns Nationals Amid Intensifying Middle East Tensions

China has issued advisories to its citizens residing in Israel and Iran citing the 'complex and severe' security situation in both countries.

The Chinese embassy in Israel has urged its nationals to bolster their security measures and avoid unnecessary outings, particularly near military and sensitive areas, due to potential missile and drone threats.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Iran called for heightened vigilance, advising citizens to steer clear of sensitive sites and crowded locations as regional tensions escalate following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)