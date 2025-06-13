Bengaluru Ascends: A New Power in the Global Startup Scene

Bengaluru has made significant strides in the global startup ecosystem, capturing the 14th spot in the 2025 Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome. The city's rise, marked by multiple billion-dollar exits, highlights its transition from a rising star to a top-tier innovation hub.

Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized Bengaluru's emergence as a critical player in global innovation, bolstered by exceptional tech talent, and thriving sectors, including AI and Deep Tech. With strong government support and public investment, Bengaluru strengthens its position alongside other global leaders in the tech industry.

The report was unveiled at VivaTech in Paris, outlining Bengaluru's robust ecosystem, supported by significant funding activities and forward-looking policies. As a testament to its dynamic environment, Bengaluru is now ranked 5th globally in the AI and Big Data ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)