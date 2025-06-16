Left Menu

Germany's Expedited Military Revamp Amid NATO's New Spending Goals

Germany's military procurement agency will prioritize faster delivery over manufacturer origin as the country intensifies its defense spending. This change comes as Germany supports raising NATO's defense target. The new approach seeks to address urgent threats, with an emphasis on air defense and ammunition.

Germany's military procurement agency is shifting its strategy to prioritize rapid delivery times in defense contracts, placing less emphasis on the country of the manufacturer. This decision aligns with Germany's commitment to nearly double its military spending in response to NATO's new defense spending target.

Annette Lehnigk-Emden, head of the Bundeswehr's procurement agency BAAINBw, revealed this strategy in a written interview. She highlighted that Germany would purchase from countries that can offer the required defense materials promptly. This comes as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports U.S. President Donald Trump's call to increase NATO's defense spending target to 5% of national GDP.

As part of this defense overhaul, German arms producers and U.S. companies are poised to gain from the projected spending surge. With a particular focus on equipping forces by 2029, prioritizing air defense and ammunition, there is a looming need to circumvent legal delays and ensure procurement efficiency. The proposed new legislation aims to enhance domestic procurement and simplify the process.

