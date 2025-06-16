Left Menu

Global FDI Decline Threatens Developing Economies

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing economies plummeted to $435 billion in 2023, its lowest since 2005. The World Bank attributes this decline to growing trade barriers and geopolitical risks, warning it poses a threat to development. The organization calls for reforms and increased cooperation to reverse this trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:04 IST
Global FDI Decline Threatens Developing Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into developing economies have plummeted to $435 billion in 2023, marking the lowest point since 2005, according to the World Bank's latest report. Similarly, advanced economies saw their FDI fall to $336 billion, a low not reached since 1996.

The World Bank highlighted that rising investment barriers, along with macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, are detrimental to FDI flows into developing countries. "The steep drop warrants serious attention," said Ayhan Kose, the organization's deputy chief economist, emphasizing the critical necessity for FDI in job creation and sustainable growth.

Recommending structural reforms and global cooperation, the report calls for countries to dismantle restrictions to enhance the investment climate. Released shortly after a downgraded global economic forecast, the report also highlights that governments have compounded the issue by increasing trade barriers, further hindering economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025