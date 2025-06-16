Trump Mobile: A Presidential Foray into the U.S. Smartphone Market

In a bold move into the telecommunications sector, Donald Trump's family business has unveiled Trump Mobile, a new mobile service aiming to capture a slice of the U.S. smartphone market by leveraging the Trump brand. The venture, announced at Trump Tower in Manhattan, involves licensing deals with major U.S. carriers and plans to offer phones made in America.

The new service, priced at $47.45 per month in reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th President, includes a $499 smartphone, telemedicine, and other amenities. Despite President Trump's business assets being placed in a trust for his children, initiatives like these strengthen the financial ties between his family ventures and the presidency.

However, analysts express skepticism about its commercial viability given the challenges faced by celebrity-backed mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in achieving profitability amidst fierce competition from industry giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

(With inputs from agencies.)