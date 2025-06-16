Left Menu

Trump Mobile: A Presidential Foray into the U.S. Smartphone Market

Donald Trump's family business has launched Trump Mobile, a new U.S. mobile service, leveraging his name for a smartphone venture. Operated with major U.S. carrier networks, the offering includes a smartphone and services like telemedicine. The venture underscores the family's ongoing business interests during Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:48 IST
Trump Mobile: A Presidential Foray into the U.S. Smartphone Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move into the telecommunications sector, Donald Trump's family business has unveiled Trump Mobile, a new mobile service aiming to capture a slice of the U.S. smartphone market by leveraging the Trump brand. The venture, announced at Trump Tower in Manhattan, involves licensing deals with major U.S. carriers and plans to offer phones made in America.

The new service, priced at $47.45 per month in reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th President, includes a $499 smartphone, telemedicine, and other amenities. Despite President Trump's business assets being placed in a trust for his children, initiatives like these strengthen the financial ties between his family ventures and the presidency.

However, analysts express skepticism about its commercial viability given the challenges faced by celebrity-backed mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in achieving profitability amidst fierce competition from industry giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025