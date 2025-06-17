Google Unveils Safety Charter for Cybersecurity in India
Google announced its Safety Charter for India, aiming to curb online fraud, promote cybersecurity, and advance responsible AI development. The initiative addresses rising cybercrime costs and emphasizes trust as crucial for India's digital growth. Significant strides include advanced AI threat detection and collaboration with IIT-Madras on Post-Quantum Cryptography.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move on Tuesday, Google introduced its Safety Charter for India, focusing on combating online fraud and promoting cybersecurity along with responsible AI progress. This strategic initiative is aimed at tackling the surging online scams and ensuring digital safety amidst India's growing digital economy.
Google's Safety Charter is designed as a collaborative blueprint, facilitating cooperation across the ecosystem to address new online challenges, such as AI-generated fraud schemes. Reports suggest that cybercrime could cost Indian entities up to Rs 20,000 crore by 2025 if preventative measures aren't intensified.
To combat the evolving digital threats, Google has made remarkable strides through its 'Digikavach' program, deploying AI-driven solutions to safeguard millions of users. The announcement also included a partnership with IIT-Madras to advance encryption technologies and a commitment to enhance transparency through initiatives like 'SynthID' for digital asset verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)