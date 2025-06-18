From Space Alliances to Fungi Diapers: Innovations in Science Unveiled
European aerospace giants Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are assessing a space alliance, while a Texas startup introduces fungi-infused diapers to reduce landfill waste. Project Bromo aims to compete with Starlink, and Hiro Technologies offers MycoDigestible Diapers, utilizing fungi to biologically break down plastic waste from diapers.
In a bid to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's Starlink, European aerospace powerhouses Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are considering a space alliance set to be assessed by the end of July. Named Project Bromo, after an Indonesian volcano, the endeavor is intended to launch a new joint space company, CEO Roberto Cingolani revealed at the Paris Airshow.
Balancing cutting-edge aerospace efforts, an Austin-based startup is tackling an earthbound issue: pervasive landfill waste. The company, Hiro Technologies, has introduced MycoDigestible Diapers which incorporate fungi capable of breaking down the plastic components. The fungi are activated through moisture, setting off a process of biodegradation.
This dual approach highlights both the vast possibilities of space exploration and innovative solutions for pressing environmental challenges on Earth.
