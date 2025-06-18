Left Menu

From Space Alliances to Fungi Diapers: Innovations in Science Unveiled

European aerospace giants Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are assessing a space alliance, while a Texas startup introduces fungi-infused diapers to reduce landfill waste. Project Bromo aims to compete with Starlink, and Hiro Technologies offers MycoDigestible Diapers, utilizing fungi to biologically break down plastic waste from diapers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's Starlink, European aerospace powerhouses Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are considering a space alliance set to be assessed by the end of July. Named Project Bromo, after an Indonesian volcano, the endeavor is intended to launch a new joint space company, CEO Roberto Cingolani revealed at the Paris Airshow.

Balancing cutting-edge aerospace efforts, an Austin-based startup is tackling an earthbound issue: pervasive landfill waste. The company, Hiro Technologies, has introduced MycoDigestible Diapers which incorporate fungi capable of breaking down the plastic components. The fungi are activated through moisture, setting off a process of biodegradation.

This dual approach highlights both the vast possibilities of space exploration and innovative solutions for pressing environmental challenges on Earth.

