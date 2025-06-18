Left Menu

Inauguration of Google Safety Engineering Centre in India: A Digital Safety Milestone

Google has inaugurated its first Safety Engineering Centre in India, the fourth globally, to enhance digital security. Located in Hyderabad, it marks a significant step in Google's commitment to securing India's digital landscape. Initiatives will focus on online safety, cybersecurity, and responsible AI development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in India has been officially inaugurated, marking the first facility of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth worldwide. The ceremony saw the attendance of Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

This centre marks a critical milestone in Google's strategy to bolster India's digital security infrastructure. The Hyderabad-based GSEC will act as the focal point for implementing strategic safety commitments, transforming them into actionable solutions for the country's digital future.

GSEC India will embody the three foundational pillars of Google's Safety Charter—protecting users from online scams, reinforcing cybersecurity for governmental and business infrastructure, and ensuring the responsible deployment of AI. This initiative will also serve as a regional solution hub for the broader APAC area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

