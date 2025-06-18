Left Menu

Meta's Oakley AI Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Eyewear

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is ready to launch new AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley brand. These innovative glasses, featuring built-in cameras, are set to appeal to athletes, cyclists, and tech enthusiasts, promising a new era of eyewear technology with their official debut on June 20.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has announced plans to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley brand. This innovative product follows their recent release of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, with the new line boasting built-in cameras for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

According to reports from MacRumors, the Oakley iteration of the Meta glasses might be based on the Oakley Sphaera design, featuring a centrally placed camera on the front frame. The company aims to target athletes and cyclists, who commonly use Oakley sunglasses, as potential users of this cutting-edge technology.

The unveiling of these AI-enhanced glasses is expected on June 20, following a teaser from Meta that hinted at the new product's debut. As anticipation builds, this release could mark a significant step forward in wearable technology and smart eyewear.

