Meta's Oakley AI Smart Glasses Set to Revolutionize Eyewear

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has announced plans to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses under the Oakley brand. This innovative product follows their recent release of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, with the new line boasting built-in cameras for capturing high-quality photos and videos.

According to reports from MacRumors, the Oakley iteration of the Meta glasses might be based on the Oakley Sphaera design, featuring a centrally placed camera on the front frame. The company aims to target athletes and cyclists, who commonly use Oakley sunglasses, as potential users of this cutting-edge technology.

The unveiling of these AI-enhanced glasses is expected on June 20, following a teaser from Meta that hinted at the new product's debut. As anticipation builds, this release could mark a significant step forward in wearable technology and smart eyewear.