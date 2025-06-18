Strengthening Transatlantic Defense Ties: U.S. Giants at Paris Airshow

Major U.S. defense companies, with the backing of a strong Congressional coalition, made their presence felt at the Paris Airshow. This event served as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and forging partnerships with European counterparts.

With increasing military budgets across Europe due to the geopolitical climate and recent actions in Ukraine, these companies highlighted the importance of transatlantic cooperation. Despite previous tensions, a more harmonious tone was evident as U.S. lawmakers emphasized America's commitment to Europe as a reliable partner.

The reliance on U.S. defense equipment remains strong, and American firms like Raytheon and Boeing aimed to leverage this, announcing strategic partnerships to further embed their technologies in European markets. As Europe focuses on enhancing its military capabilities, collaborations are viewed as a key to overcoming challenges and future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)