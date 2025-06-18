Virtual Galaxy Infotech's Stellar Profit Surge in FY 2024-25

Virtual Galaxy Infotech, a leading provider of SaaS and enterprise software solutions, recorded a remarkable 97% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 32.12 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The company, listed on NSE Emerge, has shown impressive revenue growth, almost doubling its operational revenue to Rs 120.14 crore compared to Rs 61.46 crore in the previous fiscal.

Co-founder and managing director Sachin Pande highlighted the demand for advanced IT solutions as a key growth driver, particularly within the BFSI sector.