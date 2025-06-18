Virtual Galaxy Infotech's Stellar Profit Surge in FY 2024-25
Virtual Galaxy Infotech's net profit soared by 97% to Rs 32.12 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, nearly doubling its revenue to Rs 120.14 crore. The company's growth, particularly in the BFSI sector, was driven by increased demand for its software solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Virtual Galaxy Infotech, a leading provider of SaaS and enterprise software solutions, recorded a remarkable 97% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 32.12 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.
The company, listed on NSE Emerge, has shown impressive revenue growth, almost doubling its operational revenue to Rs 120.14 crore compared to Rs 61.46 crore in the previous fiscal.
Co-founder and managing director Sachin Pande highlighted the demand for advanced IT solutions as a key growth driver, particularly within the BFSI sector.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Use tech tools to tackle threats from dark web, cross-border e-comm: Revenue Secy to DRI official
Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue: A Deepening Crisis
States Advocate for Equal Tax Revenue Share: Plea to Finance Commission
Apollo Green Energy Sees Surge in Profits and Revenue
Swift Response Prevents Major Blaze at Revenue Building