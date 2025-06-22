Left Menu

Operation 'Midnight Hammer': Unseen Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Operation 'Midnight Hammer' involved a covert U.S. military strike on Iran's nuclear sites using B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles, highlighting a significant tactical success. The mission executed without Iranian retaliation was revealed by U.S. officials and stressed as part of a strategy to enforce negotiations while avoiding broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:55 IST
On Saturday, Operation 'Midnight Hammer' saw a fleet of B-2 stealth bombers covertly journey from Missouri to the Pacific, misleading observers as they targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

These bombers, alongside combatant jets, executed a remarkable 18-hour mission to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, with over 125 U.S. military aircraft assisting the operation.

The attack underscored U.S. tactical prowess, drawing remarks from U.S. military leaders about its success while emphasizing a desire to avoid wider conflict, even as regional tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

