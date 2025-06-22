Operation 'Midnight Hammer': Unseen Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Operation 'Midnight Hammer' involved a covert U.S. military strike on Iran's nuclear sites using B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles, highlighting a significant tactical success. The mission executed without Iranian retaliation was revealed by U.S. officials and stressed as part of a strategy to enforce negotiations while avoiding broader conflict.
On Saturday, Operation 'Midnight Hammer' saw a fleet of B-2 stealth bombers covertly journey from Missouri to the Pacific, misleading observers as they targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
These bombers, alongside combatant jets, executed a remarkable 18-hour mission to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, with over 125 U.S. military aircraft assisting the operation.
The attack underscored U.S. tactical prowess, drawing remarks from U.S. military leaders about its success while emphasizing a desire to avoid wider conflict, even as regional tensions persist.
