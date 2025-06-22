Operation 'Midnight Hammer': Unseen Strike on Iranian Nuclear Sites

On Saturday, Operation 'Midnight Hammer' saw a fleet of B-2 stealth bombers covertly journey from Missouri to the Pacific, misleading observers as they targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

These bombers, alongside combatant jets, executed a remarkable 18-hour mission to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, with over 125 U.S. military aircraft assisting the operation.

The attack underscored U.S. tactical prowess, drawing remarks from U.S. military leaders about its success while emphasizing a desire to avoid wider conflict, even as regional tensions persist.

