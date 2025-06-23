Left Menu

WhatsApp Banned on U.S. House Devices over Security Concerns

WhatsApp has been banned from U.S. House of Representatives devices due to cybersecurity concerns, including lack of transparency and absence of stored data encryption. Alternatives suggested include Microsoft Teams and Apple's iMessage. The decision was backed by the Chief Administrative Officer's memo, citing potential security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp messaging service has been banned from all devices used by U.S. House of Representatives staff. The directive follows a memo from the Chief Administrative Officer pointing out significant security risks.

The Office of Cybersecurity highlighted issues with WhatsApp, such as its lack of transparency in data protection and its failure to encrypt stored data, marking it as high-risk. Due to these concerns, the memo recommends alternatives like Microsoft Corp's Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and Facetime.

Meta Platforms has not yet responded to requests for comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

