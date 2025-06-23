WhatsApp Banned on U.S. House Devices over Security Concerns

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp messaging service has been banned from all devices used by U.S. House of Representatives staff. The directive follows a memo from the Chief Administrative Officer pointing out significant security risks.

The Office of Cybersecurity highlighted issues with WhatsApp, such as its lack of transparency in data protection and its failure to encrypt stored data, marking it as high-risk. Due to these concerns, the memo recommends alternatives like Microsoft Corp's Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, and Apple's iMessage and Facetime.

Meta Platforms has not yet responded to requests for comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)