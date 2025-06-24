Health Secretaries and Insurers Collaborate to Ease Medical Approvals

On Monday, U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convened a meeting with major health insurers to address concerns regarding the complexity of prior approval processes for medicines and medical services.

The meeting aimed to streamline these requirements, making healthcare more accessible for patients while lessening the administrative load on healthcare providers.

Among the attendees were representatives from UnitedHealth Group Inc's UnitedHealthcare, CVS Health Corp's Aetna, Cigna Group, Humana Inc, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Kaiser Permanente, along with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services.

