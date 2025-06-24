Left Menu

Tata Motors Addresses Rare-Earth Magnet Concerns Amid China's Export Curbs

Tata Motors is exploring alternative sources for rare-earth magnets amid export restrictions by China. Despite global supply concerns affecting the auto industry, Tata is not panicking, expecting supplies to continue without impact on production. India explores domestic production, and price adjustments are anticipated due to U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:06 IST
Tata Motors Addresses Rare-Earth Magnet Concerns Amid China's Export Curbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, announced it is considering alternative sources for rare-earth magnets following China's export restrictions. The company insisted that the current situation doesn't require alarmist measures, despite disruptions in the global auto industry caused by China's restrictions.

The Chief Financial Officer, PB Balaji, stated at a Mumbai event that Tata Motors believes supplies will remain steady, with no reduction in production planned. He confirmed that alternative technologies are under evaluation as potential solutions.

In response to China controlling 90% of the global magnet processing capacity, India plans to boost domestic production through fiscal incentives. Meanwhile, Tata's Jaguar Land Rover will manage price increases in response to global tariffs, as previously forecasted earnings take a hit due to ongoing market uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025