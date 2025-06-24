HAL and GE Aerospace: Jet Engines Plan Takes Flight

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is on the verge of sealing a pivotal deal with US-based GE Aerospace to co-produce jet engines for India's future combat aircraft. This landmark agreement is expected to be finalized by March, according to HAL's chief, DK Sunil.

The joint production of the F-414 engines was initially announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 visit to Washington DC. However, negotiations were delayed due to discussions on advanced technology sharing. These hurdles seem to be clearing, as both parties have recently concluded technology transfer negotiations.

The F-414 engine project is crucial for India's plans, including powering the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2 and the AMCA. HAL is poised to enhance India's air force with an emphasis on self-reliance and advanced military capabilities. Additionally, HAL secured a massive contract to supply Prachand helicopters to the Indian military, further showcasing its role in strengthening national defense.

