CMA's New Era: Regulating Google's UK Search Dominance

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering designating Google with 'strategic market status', potentially forcing it to provide fairer search rankings and alternative services. The measure, if implemented, aims to enhance competition and innovation in the UK tech industry, amid Google's warnings of overregulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:19 IST
CMA's New Era: Regulating Google's UK Search Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is ramping up efforts to regulate tech giant Google by proposing to classify the search engine leader with 'strategic market status'. This unprecedented move aims to enforce fairer business rankings in searches and offer alternative services to spur innovation and economic growth.

Should the designation be confirmed in October, Google would be required to improve transparency for publishers, ease access to competing search services, and enhance data portability. In response, Google has cautioned that excessive regulation may hinder its rollout of new features and services in the UK, criticising the CMA's focus as broad and misguided.

Despite Google's dominance—handling over 90% of British search queries—the CMA seeks to give users more choice and control, while preventing the stifling of tech investment post-Brexit. The UK's initiative comes amidst broader global regulatory scrutiny aimed at curbing the power of tech giants, including further investigations into Google's mobile operating systems and digital practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

