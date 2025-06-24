Left Menu

Terror from Above: Missile Strikes Shake Ukraine's Dnipro

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in at least nine deaths, damaged infrastructure, and numerous injuries. The attack led to calls for increased Western support. The strikes are part of an escalating pattern of aggression, further endangering civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of hostilities, a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region claimed at least nine lives on Tuesday. The offensive, which took a toll on essential civilian infrastructure, also left dozens of train passengers wounded, according to official reports.

Governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed seven fatalities in Dnipro, the regional capital, where the strike's blast wave shattered train windows, showering passengers with glass. Meanwhile, two more casualties were reported in the town of Samar, located approximately 10 kilometers from Dnipro. Emergency services expect casualty numbers to potentially rise, with nearly 70 people already injured, including 10 children.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged Western allies to respond decisively as President Volodymyr Zelensky seeks heightened support at a NATO summit. The attack follows an alarming increase in Russian airstrikes, particularly in Kyiv, marking a perilous phase in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

