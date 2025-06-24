Left Menu

OPPO Reno14 Series: A Masterpiece of Design and Technology

The OPPO Reno14 Series combines cutting-edge technology with nature-inspired design, setting a new standard for premium smartphones. Featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, this series introduces an iridescent finish, aerospace-grade durability, and impressive display features for a seamless user experience. It's more than a smartphone—it's a technological masterpiece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:29 IST
OPPO India is redefining smartphone innovation with the upcoming Reno14 Series, combining cutting-edge technology and nature-inspired design. This series sets a new standard for premium smartphones, featuring an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

The Reno14 Pro takes aesthetic innovation to new heights with its iridescent glow finish and Velvet Glass technology. These smartphones also boast industry-leading screen-to-body ratios and ultra-slim bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

Users can enjoy exceptional durability with features like Sponge Armor Body and high IP ratings, along with ultimate performance from the Dimensity 8450 chipset, making the Reno14 Series a technological masterpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

