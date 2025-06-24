Left Menu

Safran Aerospace Expands Operations with New Hyderabad Venture

Safran Aerospace announces a new entity in Hyderabad focusing on Rafale jet engine maintenance, creating up to 150 jobs initially and potentially adding 750 more. This strategic move aims to enhance their presence in India with support from Telangana government, strengthening the region's aerospace industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:43 IST
France-based Safran Aerospace has unveiled plans to significantly expand its footprint in India by establishing a new entity in Hyderabad, dubbed Safran Aircraft Engine Services India. The facility will primarily focus on maintaining and overhauling Rafale fighter jet engines, particularly the M88 engines.

The expansion will initially generate around 150 new jobs by the end of next year, with potential for an additional 750 positions in later phases. This development was highlighted in a press release from the Telangana government after a meeting between Pierre Fernandez, Safran Aerospace's General Manager, and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Currently operating two premier sites in Hyderabad, Safran aims to position Telangana as a major aerospace hub in India, leveraging significant governmental support. The announcement also aligns with a broader initiative to engage with French investors, facilitated by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

