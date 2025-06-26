Tesla's Robotaxi Trial in Austin: Navigating Traffic Challenges

The recent public trial of Tesla's robotaxis in Austin has highlighted several traffic challenges, causing concern among safety experts. Videos from select riders showed issues like incorrect lane entries, unexpected braking, and curb driving.

While some users praised the technology amid a backdrop of supportive feedback, federal regulators and auto safety experts raised questions. Tesla aims to expand the service but faces scrutiny over these operational hurdles.

Competing with companies like Waymo and GM's Cruise, Tesla's high-profile trial underscores ongoing challenges in the autonomous vehicle sector. Officials and safety monitors remain engaged as Elon Musk bets on self-driving technology for Tesla's future.