Meta's Legal Victory in AI Copyright Battle: What It Means for Authors and Technology

A federal judge dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta Platforms brought by authors, including Sarah Silverman. The ruling suggests the authors made weak arguments, though it raises the broader issue of AI companies potentially infringing copyright by using written works for AI training without permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 26-06-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 05:12 IST
A federal court recently ruled in favor of Meta Platforms, dismissing a copyright infringement lawsuit by authors who accused the company of using their works to train its AI technology. Thousands of copyright-related legal battles involving AI are emerging as companies develop new technology.

US District Judge Vince Chhabria found that the authors, including prominent figures like Sarah Silverman, presented flawed arguments. However, the ruling does not automatically legitimize Meta's use of copyrighted material in AI training. Chhabria hinted that similar cases may arise, encouraging others to come forward with stronger arguments in future lawsuits.

Chhabria acknowledged the groundbreaking nature of AI technologies but dismissed concerns that adhering to copyright laws would hinder innovation. He suggested that more comprehensive legal frameworks may be necessary to address copyright and AI issues. While Meta has won this round, the debate over copyright usage in AI persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

