AI Revolution: Transforming Healthcare at the Summer Davos Forum

The World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting in Tianjin spotlighted artificial intelligence as a key factor in global economic expansion. Among the notable speakers, Ms. Gong Rujing of Yidu Tech stood out. She elucidated the transformative power of AI in healthcare, particularly how data intelligence transitions into clinical AI applications that enhance sector efficiency and precision.

Gong underscored the urgency posed by aging populations on healthcare systems, stressing that Yidu Tech's inception foresaw challenges ahead. The company spearheads standardization in medical data, making it manageable and useful. Their core engine, YiduCore, has processed over 6 billion medical records, laying the groundwork for AI-enabled healthcare advancements.

Yidu Tech has pioneered AI integration within hospitals, utilizing their AI Middleware Platform to streamline diagnosis and treatment. This system supports doctors by providing pre-diagnosis insights, in-consultation decision aids, and post-care patient management, improving healthcare quality and reducing the doctors' workload. The platform's customization capabilities empower doctors to design tailored intelligent assistants, fostering a human-machine symbiosis and advancing AI-driven healthcare initiatives.

