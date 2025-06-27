Germany Faces Off with Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek over Data Privacy Concerns

Germany is making moves to restrict the Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, from appearing on Apple and Google app stores amid growing data privacy concerns. A German data protection authority commissioner stated that DeepSeek is under scrutiny for failing to ensure adequate data protection for German users equivalent to EU standards.

Commissioner Meike Kamp emphasized that unlike Europe, China grants extensive access rights to personal data for its authorities, raising alarms over the safety of digital information. The app has been labeled illegal, and both U.S. app store giants have been cautioned to review and possibly block the app within Germany.

This development follows a Reuters report revealing DeepSeek's potential involvement with Chinese military and intelligence services. Despite claiming advanced AI capabilities at lower costs, DeepSeek has admitted to storing user data on servers in China, fueling concerns about data security.