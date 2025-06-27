Left Menu

Germany Faces Off with Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek over Data Privacy Concerns

Germany aims to block Chinese AI startup DeepSeek from app stores due to data privacy concerns. The decision follows revelations of DeepSeek's ties to China's military and intelligence operations. Germany's data protection authority seeks assurance of EU-level data protection for German users. DeepSeek stores personal data in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:41 IST
Germany Faces Off with Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek over Data Privacy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is making moves to restrict the Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek, from appearing on Apple and Google app stores amid growing data privacy concerns. A German data protection authority commissioner stated that DeepSeek is under scrutiny for failing to ensure adequate data protection for German users equivalent to EU standards.

Commissioner Meike Kamp emphasized that unlike Europe, China grants extensive access rights to personal data for its authorities, raising alarms over the safety of digital information. The app has been labeled illegal, and both U.S. app store giants have been cautioned to review and possibly block the app within Germany.

This development follows a Reuters report revealing DeepSeek's potential involvement with Chinese military and intelligence services. Despite claiming advanced AI capabilities at lower costs, DeepSeek has admitted to storing user data on servers in China, fueling concerns about data security.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025