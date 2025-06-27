Silent Cyber Wars: Iran's Overstated Digital Threat

Following recent airstrikes by Israeli and American forces on Iranian nuclear sites, officials warned of potential cyberattacks by Iran. However, experts from Israel and the U.S. report minimal unusual cyber activity, suggesting Iran's capabilities may be overstated. Historic attacks like the 2012 Saudi Aramco incident aren't being replicated.

Nicole Fishbein from Israeli firm Intezer commented that the volume and sophistication of attacks remain low. A group called Handala Hack claimed data breaches, though these could not be verified. The group is believed to have ties to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. Rafe Pilling of Sophos noted these efforts were more chaotic than impactful.

Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point has tracked a campaign linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. While some destructive activities are noted, including phishing targeting Israeli professionals, industry is alerted to potential undercover espionage, maintaining vigilance as threats could escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)