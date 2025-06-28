Lulu IT Twin Towers: Kerala's Technological Marvel Boosting IT Growth

The inauguration of Kerala's Lulu IT Twin Towers marks a significant step forward in regional IT growth. Launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this ambitious project aims to boost employment and technological innovation in the area.

Situated in SmartCity, Kakkanad, the Lulu IT Twin Towers is branded as South India's largest IT complex. With an investment exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, the project is expected to provide jobs for over 30,000 professionals, offering first-rate facilities for the Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence sectors.

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali announced a further Rs 500 crore investment in the state's Infopark Phase-2, emphasizing his commitment to Kerala's expanding IT landscape. The initiative aligns with the state's recent surge in IT sector growth, with over 1.5 lakh individuals currently employed in Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark.

(With inputs from agencies.)