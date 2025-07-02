SRM Institute of Science and Technology partners with Stellantis India for EV innovation

SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday said its Centre for Electrical Mobility has entered into a collaboration with automaker Stellantis India for electric vehicle innovation.

The collaboration leverages the advanced research environment cultivated within the Centre for Electrical Mobility (CEM) to accelerate innovation, skill development, and the transformation of conceptual breakthroughs into market-ready EV technologies, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) said in a statement.

Under the programme, Stellantis India has provisioned two Citroen e-C3 electric vehicles to the CEM. These EVs will serve as live research platforms, providing students and researchers with an immersive, hands-on experience in system testing, diagnostics, and performance optimisation.

It will allow students to work on real-world vehicles, deepening their practical knowledge and accelerating the development of job-ready EV engineers, the statement added.

''Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders and focused investment in cutting-edge research infrastructure, we are shaping the next generation of engineers and thought leaders,'' SRM Institute of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan said.

